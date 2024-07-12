Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,05 g
  • Diameter 16 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1106 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1714 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

