Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2018.

Сondition XF (3) VF (9) F (3) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1)