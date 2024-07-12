Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,05 g
- Diameter 16 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1106 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1714 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
