Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 225. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

