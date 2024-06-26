Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 225. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

