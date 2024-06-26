Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 225. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RedSquare (6)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search