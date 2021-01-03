Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД. Year mixed "17K" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 with mark НД. Year mixed "17K". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

