Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД. Year mixed "17K" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Year mixed "17K"

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД Year mixed "17K" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД Year mixed "17K" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 with mark НД. Year mixed "17K". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1720 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search