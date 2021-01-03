Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД. Year mixed "17K" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Year mixed "17K"
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 with mark НД. Year mixed "17K". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
