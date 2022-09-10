Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
