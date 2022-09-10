Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (13)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1720 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search