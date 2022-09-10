Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

