Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Jencek (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (5)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1706 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1706 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search