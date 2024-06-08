Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨS (1706)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
