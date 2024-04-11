Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9100 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1703 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

