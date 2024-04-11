Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
