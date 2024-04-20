Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1701 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

