Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

