Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
