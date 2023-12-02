Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (5) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (2) F12 (1)