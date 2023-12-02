Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨ (1700)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1754 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
7450 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
