Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨ (1700)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1754 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
7450 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition F15
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polpolushka (1/8 Kopek) 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

