Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1700 "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
