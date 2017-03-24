Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨ (1700)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
