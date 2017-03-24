Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РWССIИ САМОДЕРЖАВНЫ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)