Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (15) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1)