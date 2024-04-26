Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨI (1710)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
