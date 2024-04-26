Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨI (1710)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1710 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

