Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (17) XF (39) VF (77) F (7) No grade (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (7) VF35 (8) VF30 (6) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (6) BN (13) Service NGC (5) RNGA (7) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (10)

Coins.ee (5)

Empire (2)

GINZA (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (2)

Künker (6)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (44)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (5)

Russian Heritage (19)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (10)

Stephen Album (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (2)