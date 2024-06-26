Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1706 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

