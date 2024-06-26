Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨS (1706)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨS (1706) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
