Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition AU (7) XF (25) VF (72) F (8) G (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF30 (6) VF25 (5) VF20 (4) F15 (2) F12 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (4) Service RNGA (3) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (10)

AURORA (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (3)

DNW (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (7)

Künker (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (35)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (8)

SINCONA (8)

Знак (1)