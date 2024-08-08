Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨ (1700)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7295 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1700 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
