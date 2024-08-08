Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨ (1700)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (35)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7295 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1700 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1700 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search