Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 145,055. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

