Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨ (1700)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 145,055. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1700 "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

