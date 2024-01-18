Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨ (1700)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 145,055. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1700 "ВСЕЯ ВЕЛIKIЯ И МАЛЫЯ И БЕЛЫЯ РОСIИ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
