Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨ (1700)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1700 "ДЕН-ГА", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

