Russia Period: 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨ (1700)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ДЕН-ГА". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
