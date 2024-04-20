Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
