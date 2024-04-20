Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗI (1717) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
