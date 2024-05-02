Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨEI (1715)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
