Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (5) No grade (8) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (2) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)