Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨEI (1715)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨEI (1715) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
