Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

