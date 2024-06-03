Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1714 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1714 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search