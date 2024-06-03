Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨДI (1714) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
