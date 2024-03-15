Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
