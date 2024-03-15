Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Künker (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RedSquare (7)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1708 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search