Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2501 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1707 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

