Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

