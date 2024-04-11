Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (8)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (10)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (53)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (6)
- Russian Heritage (40)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (17)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2501 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1707 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search