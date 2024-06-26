Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,33 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1703 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
