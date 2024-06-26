Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,33 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (6)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (32)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΓ (1703) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1703 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1703 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search