Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,33 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1702 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

