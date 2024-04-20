Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,33 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1702 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
