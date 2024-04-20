Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,33 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,850. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1701 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

