Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,33 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,850. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
