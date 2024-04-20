Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨА (1701) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,850. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

