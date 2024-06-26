1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

