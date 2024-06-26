Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨI (1710)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
