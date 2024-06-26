Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨI (1710)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

