Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

