1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (12) XF (28) VF (26) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (6) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (3) DETAILS (2) BN (10) Service ННР (3) NGC (5) RNGA (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (3)

Empire (6)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (6)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (19)

RedSquare (3)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (7)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (1)