Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
