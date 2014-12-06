Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨI (1710)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark БК. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
