1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark БК. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2)