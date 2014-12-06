Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨI (1710)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark БК. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) БК at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

All companies 421
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1710 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
