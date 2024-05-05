Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Without land under the horse (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without land under the horse
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Without land under the horse. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1650 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1219 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
