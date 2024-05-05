Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Without land under the horse (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without land under the horse

Obverse 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" Without land under the horse - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" Without land under the horse - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Without land under the horse. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1650 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1219 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction RedSquare - October 3, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

