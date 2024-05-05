1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Without land under the horse (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Without land under the horse. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

