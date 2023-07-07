1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (8) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3)