1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
