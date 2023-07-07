Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Empire - June 1, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) МД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search