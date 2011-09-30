Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) WД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark WД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I
