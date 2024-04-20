Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark МДД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

