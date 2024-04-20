1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark МДД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (4) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (3) BN (1) Service ННР (1)