Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МДД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark МДД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search