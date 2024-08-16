Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
