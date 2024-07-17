Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
To auction

