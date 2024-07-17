1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

