Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (9)
- BAC (9)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (2)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (48)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (4)
- Russian Heritage (15)
- Russiancoin (14)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1711 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search