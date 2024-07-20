Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨI (1710)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (289) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
