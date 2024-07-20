1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

