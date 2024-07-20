Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨI (1710)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (289) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search