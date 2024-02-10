Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
