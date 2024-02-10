Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
