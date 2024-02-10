1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

