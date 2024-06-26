Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

