Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (24)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
