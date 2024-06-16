Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 925. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
