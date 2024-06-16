Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 925. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (4)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

