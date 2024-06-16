1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 925. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

