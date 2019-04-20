Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search