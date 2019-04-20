Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НДЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

