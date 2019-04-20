1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)