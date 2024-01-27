Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction HAYNAULT - April 28, 2020
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
