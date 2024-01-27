Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД (Russia, Peter I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
