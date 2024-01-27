1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) НД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (1)