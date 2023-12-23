Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
939 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search