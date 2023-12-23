1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

