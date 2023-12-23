Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
939 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
