Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨEI (1715)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (30)
  • AURORA (46)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (12)
  • Empire (19)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (17)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (14)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Rare Coins (65)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1715 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1715 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search