1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (92) XF (100) VF (36) F (6) G (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) MS61 (6) MS60 (14) AU58 (15) AU55 (16) AU53 (13) AU50 (11) XF45 (13) XF40 (10) VF35 (11) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (74) Service RNGA (7) ННР (27) NGC (40) PCGS (6) CGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (30)

AURORA (46)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (10)

Coins.ee (12)

Empire (19)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (17)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (14)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (4)

OLNZ (2)

Rare Coins (65)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (8)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (2)