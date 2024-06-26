Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) НД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨEI (1715)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1715 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
