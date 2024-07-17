Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (33)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (15)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Empire (14)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Rare Coins (87)
- RedSquare (6)
- Roma Numismatics (4)
- Russian Heritage (26)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (6)
- Stack's (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search