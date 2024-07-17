Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

