1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

