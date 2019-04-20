Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5065 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
6806 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
