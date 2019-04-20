1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5065 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

