Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5065 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
6806 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1707 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search