Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (6)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (30)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (10)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Spink (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1706 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search