Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨS (1706)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (6)
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (30)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (10)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (9)
- Spink (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search