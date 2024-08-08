1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨS (1706) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

