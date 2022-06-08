Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)