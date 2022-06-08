Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Copper. Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

