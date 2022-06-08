Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Copper. Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,18 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
