Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1801 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8449 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (1)