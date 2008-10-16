Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1801 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8449 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
