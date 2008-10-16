Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1801 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8449 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
