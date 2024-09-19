Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ АИ. Weight 6.31 g. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Weight 6.31 g. Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ АИ Weight 6.31 g Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ АИ Weight 6.31 g Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Superior Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Weight 6.31 g. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Superior Galleries auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place February 10, 1991.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ АИ at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

