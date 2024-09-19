Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ АИ. Weight 6.31 g. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Weight 6.31 g. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Superior Galleries auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place February 10, 1991.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)