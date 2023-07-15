Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) PL (2) Service RNGA (1)