Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,204 oz) 6,3451 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,401

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
24783 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
13500 $
Price in auction currency 13500 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

