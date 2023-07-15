Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 7,31 g
- Pure silver (0,204 oz) 6,3451 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,401
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
24783 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
13500 $
Price in auction currency 13500 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
