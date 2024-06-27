Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 12300 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 17750 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price

