Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (23)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (9)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 12300 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 17750 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search