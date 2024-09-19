Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1800 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1800 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 355. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
