Polupoltinnik 1800 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1800 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 355. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

