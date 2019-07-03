Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF30 (1)