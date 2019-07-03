Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 439,994
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
