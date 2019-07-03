Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 439,994

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2313 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

