Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

