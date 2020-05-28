Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
