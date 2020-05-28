Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
